Hurricane forecasters watching 3 named systems in the tropics, 2 other areas likely to develop

Things are heating up in the tropics as hurricane forecasters are currently monitoring three tropical storms and two other areas of low pressure that are likely to develop.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said the three tropical storms in the Atlantic basin — Franklin, Emily and Gert — are not forecast to impact the U.S.

NOAA forecasters say August through October is when about 90% of all tropical storm activity takes place in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Franklin and Tropical Storm Emily both formed on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Gert formed early Monday morning.

Franklin is forecast to impact Hispanola with heavy rains over the next couple of days, with watches and warnings currently in effect.

Emily is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Monday evening, and forecasters said Gert is already unraveling and will dissipate on Tuesday.

While hurricane forecasters monitor the named storms, there are two areas of low pressure that forecasters are also monitoring for development.

The first in the western Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical depression or storm by Tuesday as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

Forecasters said watches or warnings for the system may be necessary on Monday for parts of southern Texas and northern Mexico coastlines.

Development chances for that system are high at 70% over the next four days.

The second area forecasters are watching is a tropical wave near the Cado Verde Islands. Gradual development is expected, forecasters said, and the system could become a tropical depression or storm later this week.

That system is moving west-northwest across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chances are 40% over the next four days and 70% over the next week.

The next name on this year's storm list is Harold.