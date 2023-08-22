Tropical Storm Harold forms, forecast to bring heavy rain to south Texas coast

Tropical Storm Harold formed early Tuesday morning and is forecast to bring heavy rain to the south Texas coast.

As of 6 a.m., Harold is 155 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas. Maximum sustained winds are 45 miles an hour, and the storm is moving west-northwest at 18 mph.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of Rio Grande to Port O'Connor, Texas

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Port O'Connor to Sargent, Texas



Harold is forecast to continue moving west-northwest on Tuesday and is expected to move inland over south Texas by midday. Forecasters said Harold could gain some strength before it reaches the coast.



Harold is forecast to produce three to five inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts higher than seven inches across south Texas through early Wednesday. Forecasters said flash flooding is possible.