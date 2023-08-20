Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean Sea; tropical storm watch issued

Tropical Storm Franklin formed in the Caribbean Sea south-southeast of Isla Saona, Dominican Republic, the second tropical storm to form Sunday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the south coast of Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border and the entire south coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the system had sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was located approximately 270 miles south-southeast of Isla Saona. The system was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a west-northwestward track is expected to continue for the next day or so, followed by a sharp turn to the north. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Franklin is expected to move over the DR and Haiti Tuesday into Wednesday, according to meteorologist Jason Adams.

The storm is no threat to the U.S. at this time.

Franklin is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week, according to the NHC.

Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 12 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola, forecasters say.