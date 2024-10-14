Where to donate and volunteer after Hurricane Milton

Many Floridians across the state are left cleaning up the devastating damage Hurricane Milton left behind. For those wanting to help, ABC Action News has compiled a list of ways to donate or volunteer in your community.

You can also donate directly to our ABC Action News Gives Hurricane Relief Fund. More volunteer opportunities can be found at World Central Kitchen, One More Child and Volunteer Florida.

This list will be updated.

Find your county:



Hillsborough County

USF Community Emergency Response Team



Volunteers are needed at multiple events held by USF CERT in Tampa

Find a full list of opportunities and sign-ups here



Feeding Tampa Bay



Pinellas County

Hope Villages of America



Volunteers are needed to help clean up debris, including tree limbs and other debris that has fallen in Clearwater

Clean-up is on Monday, Oct. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to sign up



Manatee County

Feeding Tampa Bay



Volunteers are needed to provide food, water and hygiene items to those in need Manatee Mobile Pantry at Bayside Community Church - Lakewood Ranch Campus (Oct. 14, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)



Sarasota County

Reach Out WorldWide



Volunteers are needed to help remove all water-damaged material (flooring, furnishings, sheet rock, etc) from impacted buildings

Opportunities are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday in Venice

Sign up here



Polk County

Feeding Tampa Bay



Volunteers are needed to provide food, water and hygiene items to those in need

Polk Mobile Pantry at Lake Gibson Middle (Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)



Pasco County

Feeding Tampa Bay



Volunteers are needed to provide food, water and hygiene items to those in need Trinity Nebraska To-go Meal Service (Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

