Where to donate and volunteer after Hurricane Milton

Amy Bishop
Many Floridians across the state are left cleaning up the devastating damage Hurricane Milton left behind. For those wanting to help, ABC Action News has compiled a list of ways to donate or volunteer in your community.

You can also donate directly to our ABC Action News Gives Hurricane Relief Fund. More volunteer opportunities can be found at World Central Kitchen, One More Child and Volunteer Florida.

This list will be updated.

Find your county:

Hillsborough County

USF Community Emergency Response Team

Feeding Tampa Bay

Pinellas County

Hope Villages of America

  • Volunteers are needed to help clean up debris, including tree limbs and other debris that has fallen in Clearwater

Manatee County

Feeding Tampa Bay

Sarasota County

    Reach Out WorldWide

    • Volunteers are needed to help remove all water-damaged material (flooring, furnishings, sheet rock, etc) from impacted buildings
    • Opportunities are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday in Venice
    • Sign up here

    Polk County

    Feeding Tampa Bay

    Pasco County

    Feeding Tampa Bay

    With thousands still without power in South Florida, TECO is continuing to work day and night on getting the lights back on. "We know how frustrating it is, how inconvenient it is not to have power, and so the team is really committed to the cause," says CEO Archie Collins.

    TECO asks for patience as thousands still wait for power to come back on

