Where to donate and volunteer after Hurricane Milton

Many Floridians across the state are left cleaning up the devastating damage Hurricane Milton left behind. For those wanting to help, ABC Action News has compiled a list of ways to donate or volunteer in your community.
You can also donate directly to our ABC Action News Gives Hurricane Relief Fund. More volunteer opportunities can be found at World Central Kitchen, One More Child and Volunteer Florida.
This list will be updated.
Find your county:
Hillsborough County
USF Community Emergency Response Team
- Volunteers are needed at multiple events held by USF CERT in Tampa
- Volunteers are needed to provide food, water and hygiene items to those in need
- Hillsborough Mobile Pantry at Causeway Center (Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
- Hillsborough Mobile Pantry at HCC Southshore (Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
- Hillsborough Mobile Pantry at Causeway Center (Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
- Disaster Meal Prep at Causeway Center (Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Hillsborough Mobile Pantry at Causeway Center (Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
- Disaster Meal Prep at Causeway Center (Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Disaster Meal Prep at Causeway Center (Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Disaster Meal Prep at Causeway Center (Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
Pinellas County
- Volunteers are needed to help clean up debris, including tree limbs and other debris that has fallen in Clearwater
- Clean-up is on Monday, Oct. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Click here to sign up
Manatee County
Volunteers are needed to provide food, water and hygiene items to those in need
- Manatee Mobile Pantry at Bayside Community Church - Lakewood Ranch Campus (Oct. 14, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Sarasota County
- Volunteers are needed to help remove all water-damaged material (flooring, furnishings, sheet rock, etc) from impacted buildings
- Opportunities are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday in Venice
- Sign up here
Polk County
- Volunteers are needed to provide food, water and hygiene items to those in need
- Polk Mobile Pantry at Lake Gibson Middle (Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
Pasco County
Volunteers are needed to provide food, water and hygiene items to those in need
- Trinity Nebraska To-go Meal Service (Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
With thousands still without power in South Florida, TECO is continuing to work day and night on getting the lights back on. "We know how frustrating it is, how inconvenient it is not to have power, and so the team is really committed to the cause," says CEO Archie Collins.