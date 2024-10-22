Pinellas County beaches welcome guests as hurricane recovery continues

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Matt Loder’s family and Crabby Bill’s restaurants have been part of the community in Pinellas County for nearly 50 years. Like many, they are still working to recover from the devastation caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

But while people and businesses need space and time to clean up, the local economy and many residents and businesses depend on tourism.

“We need to open, not because we are going to make money, but because we are going to open to put people back to work who need to be back to work, and also to create an environment where people understand that they can get through this,” Loder said on Tuesday.

Crabby Bills on Indian Rocks Beach has reopened, but hours remain limited.

Visit St. Pete Clearwater has launched a campaign, “Still Shinning,” to let visitors know that the area is open for business despite ongoing recovery efforts.

“We’re still shining, and I think anyone who has been here, and certainly us locals, know just how resilient the destination is, the community is. And we want to translate that to potential visitors,” CEO and President Brian Lowack said.

According to the visitors bureau, almost 80 percent of accommodations and attractions in the county are open.

But while beaches are officially open in many places, many parking lots and beach access points remain closed for repairs.

“We don’t recommend that you just come and assume that your favorite beach access is accessible right now,” Lowack added.

Visitors are recommended to call ahead wherever they are staying to check on closures.

Visitors aren’t the only ones anxious to get back to the beach, however. Locals also need a reprieve after weeks of dealing with two major storms.

“We do need some new normalcy, whatever that is,” resident Susan Gannon said.

Gannon has lived in Indian Rocks for about 12 or 13 years and said the cleanup from both storms has been “backbreaking” and catching up with friends the couple times she’s been out has been so important.

“I think right now people, from what I am hearing, want to get their life back. But, we also need the tourism down here to help rebuild. But it’s hard when they are checking out the scenery, and we are still feeling down and we got to get back.”

Meanwhile, since Crabby Bill’s is still not open for lunch, Loder has been doing his part visiting his competition.

“It’s a community. It’s not made up by one person or a few businesses. It’s made up by all of us. So, I want to see all of them come back.”