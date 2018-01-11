Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: Road closures around Tampa

TAMPA — The city of Tampa's 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will be held on Monday, Jan. 15. It's a time to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, and show the beautiful diversity and community spirit of the Tampa Bay area.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the 2-mile route winding through east Tampa, beginning at Cuscaden Park and ending at Middleton High School.

The MLK Day parade is family friendly. Spectators are encouraged to grab a spot along the parade route early. The parade begins at 12 pm.

Roads in Tampa will be closed Monday for the 2018 Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade. They include:

-Avienda Republica De Cuba from Columbus Drive to 21st Avenue

-21st Avenue from 13th Street to 21st Street

-15th Street from 17th Avenue to MLK

-MLK from 15th Street to N 22nd Street

-N 22nd Street from MLK to E Hillsborough ave