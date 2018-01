People are encouraged to spend the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through service.

Monday, January 15 is a holiday that serves as a call to action. It was promoted in the mid-90s with the slogan “A Day On, Not a Day Off” in order to remind the public about the importance of service on MLK Day.

Meals on Wheels, Metropolitan Ministries and the Humane Society are just a few of the charities that need volunteers.

Click here for a full list of volunteer opportunities.