USF Athletics names interim head coach for men's basketball team after head coach dies

Kevin Lewis
The Bulls are off to a 2-1 start this season.
TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida Athletics has named men's basketball associate head coach Ben Fletcher as the interim head coach for the 2024-2025 season.

The decision follows the tragic and untimely passing of USF men's basketball head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim on Oct. 24.

Fletcher served as assistant head coach during the 2023-2024 season and was promoted to associate head coach in June 2024.

Fletcher worked for four seasons as an assistant coach under Abdur-Rahim at Kennesaw State University.

