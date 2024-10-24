Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Head men's basketball coach for the University of South Florida has died: USF Athletics

Amir Abdur-Rahim
Matt Kelley/AP
FILE - South Florida head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Charlotte, March 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
Amir Abdur-Rahim
Amir 2.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA — The University of South Florida's head men's basketball coach has died. According to USF Athletics, Amir Abdur-Rahim, 43, died Thursday.

Abdur-Rahim was undergoing a medical procedure in a Tampa-area hospital when he passed away from complications.

"All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim," said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly.

Abdur-Rahim signed a contract extension with USF early this year and led the Bull to their first regular-season conference championship.

He was also the first USF coach to be named a conference coach of the year.

USF's head football coach Alex Golesh posted his condolences on X

"I've had enough."

Since Hurricanes Helene and Milton, dozens of homes have hit the Tampa Bay market. Homeowners are selling 'AS IS' and 'CASH ONLY' for investors, ready and willing to walk away after being flooded in the storms.

'I've had enough': Shore Acres homeowners selling flooded homes 'as is' for investors

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.