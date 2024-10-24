Head men's basketball coach for the University of South Florida has died: USF Athletics

TAMPA — The University of South Florida's head men's basketball coach has died. According to USF Athletics, Amir Abdur-Rahim, 43, died Thursday.

Abdur-Rahim was undergoing a medical procedure in a Tampa-area hospital when he passed away from complications.

"All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim," said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly.

Abdur-Rahim signed a contract extension with USF early this year and led the Bull to their first regular-season conference championship.

He was also the first USF coach to be named a conference coach of the year.

USF's head football coach Alex Golesh posted his condolences on X

I am devastated by the sudden passing of my good friend Amir Abdur-Rahim, an outstanding man, husband, father and leader who brought tremendous positive energy to all he encountered.



My heart breaks for his wife, Arianne, his three children, extended family and many friends.… https://t.co/JP4BWqxX6O — Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) October 24, 2024