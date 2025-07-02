Bucs roster hopeful Shilo Sanders makes 'banger' music beat in under 10 minutes

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders is accustomed to beating opponents on the field, but he recently dropped a different kind of beat down online.

In a YouTube video released on July 1 via his channel, the undrafted roster hopeful allowed viewers to see him making a "banger" music beat in under 10 minutes.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders took on the challenge of making a beat from scratch.

Sanders, 25, is pushing to make it on the Bucs after signing a 3-year, $2.9 million deal with the team as an undrafted free agent. The former Colorado standout and defensive back is not a guarantee to make onto the roster, but he is showing up and showing out on and off the field.