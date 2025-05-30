Two Bucs players face big preseason

TAMPA, Fla. — This preseason will prove to be huge for two Buccaneers players who are in similar situations despite being at different stages of their careers.

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan had a slow start to his rookie season in 2024, but he put his game into another gear down the stretch. Last year's third-round pick hauled in seven touchdowns over the last six games of the season, becoming one of the most productive wideouts in the league over that span. McMillan said the key to his success was telling himself to stay in the present and not worry about the future.

"Just be where my feet are, [have] intent with all my actions," McMillan said after the Bucs first day of OTAs (organized team activities) "I feel like last year, I was more focused on, ‘How am I going to look in the future?’ instead of worrying about what I wanted to accomplish in the moment, and as y’all can see, as I focused on the moment, I did good things."

McMillan did plenty of good things as a rookie, but Tampa Bay still chose receiver Emeka Egbuka with their first-round draft pick this year. McMillan, a proud University of Washington Husky, grew up in California and tried to convince Egbuka, a Washington-native, to join him at UW. Egbuka ended up going to Ohio State, but McMillan still considers Egbuka an immediate impact player.

"I was trying to get him to commit to [the University of Washington], but that’s a whole other story [haha]," McMillan joked. "He’s a pro. He’s really serious about practice and already knows damn near half the playbook. I’m really excited for his growth and his future here."

The Bucs also made Oregon receiver Tez Johnson part of this year's draft class. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Trey Palmer already in the receiver room, there's a logjam building at the position. But McMillan doesn't feel any added pressure heading into his second season.

"I’m just looking forward to making the most of my opportunities. I’m not really worried about any three, four, five, six spots," Jalen added. "I’m just worried about when the ball comes my way, make the play."

At the end of last season, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told defensive back Zyon McCollum that the team was going to draft more defensive backs to their position group. Tampa Bay selected Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish to add depth- and hopefully more turnovers- to the defensive backfield. McCollum wasn't particularly phased by the decision because he knows it's all part of the business of the NFL.

"You know, we wanna bring that room, put more competition in there to rise our games up. Take those guys under our wing and teach them everything we know," McCollum said frankly. "It’s the NFL, you know. Everybody gets older, and you gotta replenish."

McCollum, 26, is entering a contract year in his fourth season. Not much has to be said after that.

"It adds so much to it," McCollum said with a smile. "I love the Bucs and I want to make plays for the Bucs and myself and my family, and knowing the opportunity that I have in front of me, it’s really, really exciting. It puts a new chip on my shoulder. I feel kind of like I was a rookie coming in here, I have to prove it all over again and continue to rise my game to the next level."

OTAs continue on Tuesday morning.