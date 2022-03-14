Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans abuzz over Tom Brady's return

TAMPA, Fla. — The giant Tom Brady banner that adorns the outside of Raymond James Stadium isn't the only Brady at the stadium as the quarterback announced his return Sunday to the joy of Bucs fans everywhere.

“He’s too young to retire. He is,” said Michelle Frazier.

The 44-year-old quarterback (he'll be 45 when the season starts) said he's returning for what he called unfinished business. That's another way of saying, winning a Super Bowl.

“Yay! Got My jersey. My hat. I’m all set,” said Brandie Waldriff.

RELATED STORIES:



Tourists are grabbing their #12 jerseys and some are even plotting ways to get back to the stadium this fall for a Bucs game with Brady giving it another run at a Super Bowl title.

“He’ll do good again. Just hopefully the team will hold together,” said Bryan Frazier.

FELLOW PLAYERS REACT:

Fans weren't the only ones having fun with the Brady return announcement.

LFG! — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 13, 2022

Wait was Brady hacked??? — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 13, 2022

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

TICKET PRICES JUMP

But, if fans do find tickets, get ready to pay. Sellers on the secondary ticket market said before Brady returned, an average Bucs ticket for 2022 was going for around $130. Now, with Brady back in the fold, those tickets are up to $250 on average.

“For somebody like Tom Brady, he has huge implications on the overall demand. There’s very few individuals in the NFL who would have that type of impact,” said TickPick brand manager Kyle Zorn.

Every game Brady plays in 2022 will be big, but one next season may stand above them all. That's when Brady's Bucs host the Green Bay Packers led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Two of the best quarterbacks of all time going at it. That’s going to be an extremely hot ticket,” said Zorn.