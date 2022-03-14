Bucs super fan Keith 'Big Nasty' Kunzig excited about Tom Brady's return

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Bucs fans are excited to see Tom Brady back on the field at Raymond James Stadium next season, but no one is more excited than super fan Keith Kunzig. He is better known to Bucs fans as Big Nasty, and he told ABC Action News he was shocked and excited by Brady’s announcement on Sunday night that he was coming out of retirement.

"I mean to have the G.O.A.T. back in Tampa is unbelievable. It is like we signed him all over again,” explained Kunzig. "But even better now our free agents are coming back. We have Big Red Jensen coming back. I am more excited about that as well. It is going to be a great season I cannot wait.”

Kunzig said he hopes both Gronk and Leonard Fournette will return to play for the Bucs next season.

Big Nasty told ABC Action News he is set to retire his persona at the end of the season, so having Brady back for his final ride is destiny.

"You're going out, the last year and Brady is coming back. It is going to be something special. I am really excited, how can you not be. The goat is back. Big Nasty's last ride, who knows if it is Brady's last ride. Let's hope not. But it would be neat to have a Super Bowl in Las Vegas, holding the Lombardi trophy at the end. That would be beautiful."

Kunzig is planning on traveling to several games next season, that includes the Bucs game in Germany.