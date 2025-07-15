Rays' Junior Caminero gets 2nd place in MLB's 2025 Home Run Derby

ATLANTA, Ga. — Ray's Junior Caminero got second place in the finals of the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday night.

The third baseman made it past the first elimination round, hitting 21 home runs to face off with the Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton.

In round two, Caminero defeated Buxton with eight home runs in less than a minute.

In the final round, Caminero went head-to-head with the Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh and lost, hitting 15 home runs while Raleigh hit 18.

The 22-year-old Dominican infielder has 23 home runs at the midway point of the season, ranking fourth overall among American League heavy hitters this year.

This year also marked Caminero's first-ever appearance in the All-Star Game. Caminero was added as a replacement for Alex Bregman, who is injured.