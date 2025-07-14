Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rays' Junior Caminero hoping to hit it big at MLB's Home Run Derby

Junior Caminero
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero watches his solo home run off Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.
Junior Caminero
The big bats come out at night, as the Tampa Rays' Junior Caminero joins some of MLB's best sluggers at the 2025 Home Run Derby tonight.

Caminero will be in Atlanta for the star-studded event, where he will show off his powerful swing at Truist Park. The 22-year-old Dominican infielder has 23 home runs at the midway point of the season, ranking fourth overall among American League heavy hitters this year.

This year also marks Caminero's first-ever appearance in the All-Star Game. Caminero was added as a replacement for Alex Bregman, who is injured.

The Home Run Derby is being held 8 p.m. Monday, July 14. It will be televised on ESPN. The All-Star Game is Tuesday at 8 p.m. and will be televised nationally on FOX.

