Two former UTampa baseball players recruited for Banana Ball

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa baseball program is a powerhouse. The Spartans are coming off their tenth Division II National Championship.

A pair of All-Americans from that team are hoping to continue their baseball careers with the Savannah Bananas — a team that combines baseball skills with nonstop entertainment.

“Growing up, the dream was to always play in the MLB,” former UTampa third baseman JD Urso said. “But as this game has shifted, the draft has gone from 60 rounds to 40, and now down to 20. That reality of getting drafted is so difficult.”

Urso and pitcher C.J. Williams have joined the Bananas system for a six-week tryout. They’re playing for a team called the “Visitors,” which serves as a minor league team for the Bananas.

“We’re essentially the trainees of Banana Ball right now, learning how to convert over from being a college baseball player to now being a professional Banana Ball player,” Urso said. “It’s like spring training. We’re learning all the ins and outs of Banana Ball.”

The Savannah Bananas sold out Raymond James Stadium in March and have been touring the country in MLB and NFL stadiums. Their games are packed with dancing, tricks, lip syncing, and fan interaction.

“All you know is the background of the game you were raised in, the coaches telling us to wear your hat straight, your uniform tucked in perfectly,” Urso said. “You get out here and you can represent yourself in any way you want. When I’m out there, I turn my hat backwards, I smear my eye black, some of them have the awesome pink sunglasses. You’re truly able to be whatever person you want to be.

“It’s a major transition. Everything the coaches told us not to do growing up, the Bananas want us to do. They want us to be entertaining. If you can make a play more funny or spectacular, by all means, put the exclamation mark on it.”

Just like Urso and Williams put an exclamation point on a remarkable college career, now it’s on to the next chapter.

“It’s been an awesome summer with him to make this transition, I just accomplished the biggest achievement of my life with the national championship,” Urso said. “Now just chasing a new dream in Banana Ball.”

The duo will be part of the Banana Ball draft in October. That’s when they’ll find out if they make the Bananas roster or one of the other five teams under the Banana Ball umbrella.