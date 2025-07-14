Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins arrested for domestic battery in Ft Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fort Lauderdale Police (FLPD) said Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested for domestic battery on July 12.

In a police report, FLPD said a victim reported an incident of domestic violence with her boyfriend, Quishon Judkins, that happened on July 7. The victim stated she arrived at Fort Lauderdale International Airport from her flight and while at baggage claim, Judkins was vocally frustrated with her after he read text messages from family members. Police said the two then got into a rented Lamborghini SUV together.

According to FLPD, while in the SUV, the victim tried to explain to Judkins that the messages were not true, but she suffers from anxiety and stuttered while explaining herself. The victim told police Judkins then punched her in the face. Officials said the victim still had visible bruising and she also had photos she took the following day that showed bruising to the area.

Officials said Judkins pulled over the SUV, and the victim got out and called Judkins' mother. The victim told authorities she did not tell his mother what happened. She eventually got back in the SUV, but sat in the back, and the arguing continued.

The victim told police Judkins turned around while he was driving and hit her multiple times in her arm and thigh. She said she began to kick her feet in his direction to defend herself.

FLPD said Judkins pulled over one more time and the victim got out again before getting back in and telling him, "Don't touch me again."

Judkins was arrested and charged with domestic battery.