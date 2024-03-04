New lacrosse club grows the sport in Apollo Beach

Apollo Beach Lacrosse Club coach Jason Basso begins with the basics.

After all, he is coaching kids between the ages of 3 and 14.

“Remember, when we’re holding the stick, nice soft grip,” he tells the group. “We never want to grab our stick too tight.”

The club has grown to about 30 members since its inception last summer. They typically meet on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings at the Southshore Sportsplex.

“We have a lot of kids trying a new sport,” he said. “We’re trying to develop them and encourage them to get out here and play a little bit more. We’re all about opening to everyone.”

Basso’s idea of creating the club was watching “hundreds of kids” running around and thought they could focus that energy on lacrosse. Now, he’s growing the game to a new audience that is hooked on the sport.

“Because I like to run a lot and get my energy out,” Braelyn Armitage, 8, said. “And make goals.”

“It’s like soccer and hockey, you’re trying to get the puck and the ball in the net,” William Dutka, 10, added. “You’re allowed to kick. I like playing lacrosse. I’ve tried every other sport, and this one just sticks with me.”

Basso is also the national team head coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton. But when he’s with these young kids, he’s not afraid to be a kid himself.

That’s evident when they play the game ‘sharks and minos’ and Basso is wearing a shark costume.

“There is something about Coach Basso that makes me want to play lacrosse, want to be here every practice, even if I am sick,” Dutka said.

“Right now, it's about having fun and getting a stick in their hands,” Basso said. “The most important thing is holding that stick, getting comfortable with it, and using that athleticism to get in the open field and make some plays.”

Basso’s goal within the next year is for the club to join a league with U8, U10, and U12 divisions.