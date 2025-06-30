Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat wave hits Wimbledon as a record number of US players take the court

Thirty-five Americans are participating in this year's tournament — the most in over 25 years.
Joanna Chan/AP
Matteo Berrettini of Italy serves to Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
The 2025 Wimbledon Championships have officially begun in London, kicking off the third Grand Slam event of the season.

WATCH | Wimbledon begins amid intense heat wave

Wimbledon begins under heat wave in England

This year, the tournament has drawn an impressive 35 American competitors in singles, the highest number since 1999. Among them are 19 women and 16 men, eager to build on recent successes after American players Madison Keys triumphed at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff claimed victory at the French Open.

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will look to win his third consecutive title at the All England Club. The No. 2-ranked Alcaraz is also on a career-best 19 match win streak.

IN CASE YOU. MISSED IT | Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final

Participants this year, however, will face challenging conditions as the tournament is met with a severe heat wave. Organizers are taking precautionary measures to safeguard both players and staff.

If temperatures exceed 86 degrees Fahrenheit players will be mandated to take a 10-minute break. Notably, this rule will not apply to matches played indoors. Temperatures in the area, meanwhile, are currently forecast to peak in the 90s.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

