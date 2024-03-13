Watch Now
Lavonte David is returning to the Buccaneers for his 13th season, AP source says

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David reacts after a safety against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 8:33 PM, Mar 12, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping another key player, agreeing on a $10 million, one-year deal with linebacker Lavonte David, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been finalized.

David is returning for his 13th season with the Buccaneers. The three-time defending NFC South champions have re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield, star wide receiver Mike Evans, and kicker Chase McLaughlin and placed a franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

“I mean, if we can re-sign Mike and Baker and Lavonte, Chase, Antoine and Tristan (Wirfs), I mean, we should be throwing another boat parade,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said at the combine.

David, a second-round pick in 2012, has started 181 games, never missing more than three in a season. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

