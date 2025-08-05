USF returns its top tacklers from 2023 and 2024 seasons

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida football team returns its top tacklers from the 2023 and 2024 seasons in linebackers Mac Harris III and Jhalyn Shuler.

Other than getting opponents on the group, they acknowledge that, personality-wise, they are polar opposites.

“They’re certainly different young guys, different upbringing, different expectations for when they got here,” head coach Alex Golesh, who is entering his third season, said.

Sometimes diversity can lead to a stronger connection.

“That’s my brother. Blood couldn’t make us any closer,” Harris said. “As close as we are, we’re completely different. He’s more conservative, quieter. I’m more talkative, louder.”

Kyle Burger / WFTS Mac Harris III (24)

The two graduate students let their play do the talking. Harris led the team with 82 tackles last season, while Shuler, who returns for his sixth season, fourth at USF, logged a team-best 97 stops in 2023.

“Mac is very much a pleaser, Shu is harder to get to because he has harder of a protective shell around,” Golesh said. “Those two guys love each other, those two guys want to play hard for each other.”

“Ultimately, we have the same goals, to be the best versions of ourselves for the team,” Harris added. “Trying to be that example for the young guys, the entire team and program as well.”

Kyle Burger / WFTS Jhalyn Shuler (7)

Harris and Shuler have been so good for the Bulls that Golesh is finding ways to push them to be even better this season.

“Bringing in guys with experience to actually push them. That’s been the challenge,” he said. “You guys raise your level of play, or these guys are going to take your time. They have raised their level of play, which I’ve been really proud of.”

USF will open the season on Aug. 28 against Boise State at Raymond James Stadium.