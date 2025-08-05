Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning unveil NHL Stadium Series logo

nhl stadium series logo.png
Vinik Sports Group
nhl stadium series logo.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL Stadium Series game in Tampa is just six months away! And the Lightning are giving fans a taste of what's to come.

The Tampa Bay Lightning unveiled the logo for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Tuesday.

The Lightning are set to face off against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 1, 2026.

The NHL and Lightning released the logo, which draws inspiration from swashbuckling history and culture in Tampa Bay. The logo features a hidden lightning bolt in the tattered sail of the main mast to serve as a subtle nod to the home team, the Bolts.

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will mark the second of two outdoor games in Florida. The Florida Panthers will also play the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on Jan. 2, 2026.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.