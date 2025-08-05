Buccaneers sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday afternoon the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Just last year, the Miami native led his alma mater Miami Northwestern to a state high school title in his first season as head coach. Bridgewater said last month he was suspended from coaching Miami Northwestern High School because he provided players with financial benefits that he says he reported to the school.

The 32-year-old Bridgewater has appeared in 79 career games, making 65 starts, across 10 NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2014–17), New Orleans Saints (2018–19), Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021), Miami Dolphins (2022) and Detroit Lions (2023–24).

In 2015, he earned a Pro Bowl selection.

As a starter, Bridgewater is 33-32 in his career.

Bridgewater was a collegiate standout at the University of Louisville (2011–13), starting 39 games and throwing for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns. He finished his career at Louisville as the program leader in completion percentage.

Now, he will wear No. 16 for Tampa Bay.