Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rowdies announce passing of former coach Gordon Jago

Gordon Jago
DONNA MCWILLIAM/AP
Gordon Jago, executive tournament director of the Dallas Cup, gives out a welcome gift to each member of the Iraqi under 14 National Team, after their arrival in Addison, Texas, Friday, April 7, 2006. The team will be competing in the Dallas Cup scccer tournament April 9-16.
Gordon Jago
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach Gordon Jago has passed away, according to the team.

The Rowdies posted a heartfelt note on their website about Jago, who they said died at the age of 92.

The message mentioned the storied accolades of Jago's career, including being a member of the Order of the British Empire and his induction into the National Indoor Soccer Hall of Fame.

According to the Rowdies, Jago led the club to "back-to-back appearances in the NASL Soccer Bowl Championship Final and an indoor soccer title in his first two years." In addition, the team said no coach has more wins than Jago during his five-year tenure as head coach.

To close out their post, the Rowdies extended their condolences to the coach's family.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

When Madeline Frets made her first payment for a new-build home in Citrus County, she never imagined she would still be waiting for that dream home to become a reality almost four years later.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.