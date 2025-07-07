Rowdies announce passing of former coach Gordon Jago

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach Gordon Jago has passed away, according to the team.

The Rowdies posted a heartfelt note on their website about Jago, who they said died at the age of 92.

The message mentioned the storied accolades of Jago's career, including being a member of the Order of the British Empire and his induction into the National Indoor Soccer Hall of Fame.

According to the Rowdies, Jago led the club to "back-to-back appearances in the NASL Soccer Bowl Championship Final and an indoor soccer title in his first two years." In addition, the team said no coach has more wins than Jago during his five-year tenure as head coach.

To close out their post, the Rowdies extended their condolences to the coach's family.