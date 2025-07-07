Lightning hire former player as assistant GM

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Monday the hiring Jeff Tambellini as the club’s assistant general manager.

According to the team, Tambellini will aid in leading the hockey operations staff and help Julien BriseBois, who is the GM, VP and director of hockey operations.

The Lightning are looking for Tambellini to be embedded in player personnel decisions, analytics, player development, contract preparation and negotiation, budgeting, scheduling and salary cap tracking. He will also work with Lightning’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

“From his previous roles with the Michigan Wolverines, Trail Smoke Eaters, Seattle Kraken and during his previous tenure within the Lightning organization, Jeff has acquired valuable experience with general management of staff and budgets; recruiting and scouting of players, player development and coaching," BriseBois said.

Tambellini expressed excitement about returning to Tampa. “It’s where I played, got my first NHL job, and earned my first Stanley Cup ring," he said.

According to the Lightning, this is Tambellini’s third stint with the organization after he was first signed as a player for the 2015-16 season and skated in 65 games for Syracuse, where he scored 29 goals and amassed 49 points. Tambellini returned to the Tampa Bay organization as an NCAA and pro scout for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.