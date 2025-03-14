Community reflects on broken promises in Historic Gas Plant District development after Rays deal fallout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Promises made, promises broken—this is the phrase repeated repeatedly regarding the Historic Gas Plant District.

“Disappointed but not surprised,” said St. Pete City Council Member Corey Givens Jr.

St. Pete officials said decades ago, members of the Historic Gas Plant community were displaced by the pursuit of Major League Baseball and the construction of what is now Tropicana Field.

Neighbors and businesses were forced to relocate with the promise of jobs and equitable development that didn't happen.

"My family lived there over 80 years ago,” said Givens Jr.

It's more than just business to Givens Jr. It's personal.

"It's important to make sure that we pay homage to the history of that site, making sure we recognize the fact that there were once thriving Black businesses there, there were homes there, there were churches there,” said Givens Jr.

The project called for a state-of-the-art ballpark, housing, office space, retail, and even a new home for the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

“The Woodson is saddened by the news, but we’re not deterred. We are hopeful and excited about the opportunity to continue to move forward in our efforts to create Florida’s first purpose-built African American Museum,” said the Museum’s Executive Director Terri Lipsey Scott.

Mayor Ken Welch called the decision a major disappointment, but underscored it's not the end of the story for the Historic Gas Plant District, saying in a statement, “We will move forward on the equitable economic development of the HGPD, honoring the 40-year-old promise of inclusive economic development on this historic land.”

"We have ample opportunities,” said Givens Jr. “The sky is limitless, so I'm excited to see what's going to happen with the future of the Tropicana Field site."