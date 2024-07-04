Soon-to-open automotive theme park seeks to reduce Tampa Bay area street racing

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Fun with a bigger purpose. That’s the thinking behind a new theme park that’s taking shape in Hernando County.

It’s called Lead Foot City, and Achilles Thomas is the attraction’s creator.

“It’s definitely going to be something unique,” he said.

The first-of-its-kind automotive sports theme park will boast a restaurant and bar, event space, an amphitheater, a burn-out pit, and — most importantly — an almost mile-long drag strip.

“The reason it’s called Lead Foot City is because we’re building it to feel like you’re actually in a city, and when you’re racing on the track here, it’s going to feel like you’re actually on a city street,” Thomas said.

The drag strip is not designed for professionals. Instead, it’s primarily for racing hobbyists or those looking to put the hammer down on their personal vehicles and feel the adrenaline rush.

“Even Mom’s minivan,” Thomas said with a smile. “If it’s safe, it meets the tech criteria, go ahead. Take it down the track.”

Thomas believes the concept will help reduce illegal street racing across the Tampa Bay area.

“It’s not safe, it endangers people, and street racing is just — it’s not really good all the way around,” he said. “People get killed. They get injured.”

Currently, officers and troopers across Tampa Bay are cracking down on street racing, which they say is commonplace on roadways like the Gandy Bridge and Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to a news release, Operation Keep Our Streets was launched Monday and is a collaborative effort between FHP, Tampa Police Department (TPD), Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Clearwater Police Department (CPD), Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

According to FHP, so far, the operation is responsible for 32 arrests, 457 traffic stops, and 162 citations.

Troopers and officers have a new tool to help them target illegal street racing. A law signed by the governor in May increases the maximum fine for people participating in either street racing or street takeovers.

Meanwhile, Thomas believes his Hernando County attraction will also be a helpful tool.

If racers get their fill at Lead Foot City safely and legally, they won’t race illegally on area roadways.

Lead Foot City is targeting an October opening date. According to Thomas, admission prices should be affordable to the everyday person.