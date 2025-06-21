Homosassa woman killed after being run over by trailer: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — A Homosassa woman was killed in the late hours of June 20 after she was run over by a trailer being towed by a pickup truck, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the GMC pickup truck towing the utility trailer, driven by a 44-year-old Homosassa man, was traveling eastbound on Northwest 19th Street at about 11:08 p.m.

West of northwest 13th Street, a 42-year-old Homosassa woman, for an unknown reason, was running alongside the vehicle.

The woman then fell and was run over by the trailer tires. She died at the scene, the report stated.