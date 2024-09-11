Watch Now
Voters in Wesley Chapel focusing on cost of living and explosive growth ahead of election

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As the General Election inches closer, voters in Wesley Chapel shared what matters most to them and the issues that are important on the local, state, and national levels.

While interests were wide-ranging, family was at the heart of every issue.

Titus Calloway, who lives in Wesley Chapel, pointed to things like inflation, cost of living, and affordable childcare.

“Everyone’s more focused on, you know, like the cost of living, housing issues, everything that’s going on, so those are pretty much our main concerns,” said Calloway. “We pretty much want to do it for the kids so they can have homeownership and things that they can attain when they get older.”

Neighbors in this area have noticed rapid growth, too.

Ashley Seybert, who lives in Wesley Chapel, said her family moved here to have a little more space and that she’s seen an explosion of businesses, large and small. She thinks infrastructure, roads, and traffic issues should be kept in mind.

“There’s a lot of families that live in the area, a lot of people that moved to this area for that reason to have more space for their families and have better schools and things like that, so just still having that feel of a small town instead of everything being booming and in a big city,” said Seybert.

Scott Taylor, who lives in Wesley Chapel, said he’s focused on education, since he has kids in school.

“It would be great to keep teachers because it’s rough for the kids to be changing teachers several times during the school year, so let’s get good teachers, let’s keep them, and let’s get our education system going really good here in Florida,” said Taylor.

