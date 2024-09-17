Voice of the Voter: Panhandle residents talk importance of the military

Watch Now
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has often said Florida is “the most veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

The Sunshine State is home to about 1,430,000 veterans, making it the third largest state for former fighters, behind California and Texas.

On Monday, we headed to Panama City Beach, a neighbor of Tyndall AFB, to hear from military members, their family and others to find out which of the 2024 presidential contenders had the backing of the nation’s armed forces.

Here’s what a few of them told us.

Michael Evans, Georgia Voter:
“I really believe that Trump's a more, stronger leader, and for around the world. The other leaders at other countries know that he says and he means what he says. You know?”

Peter Favuzza, Fmr. Coast Guard Reserve:
“From what I've seen, I believe Afghanistan was rushed, and it was rushed so they can make a point, and it would have been a win for them. I think that was a mistake, just to rush it. The previous administration was withdrawing, but slowly and smartly, not just get out. And I think that was a big mistake that cost people their lives.”

Stella Thompson, Army Veteran:
“I stand with Kamala, and I think she'll be great. And as a retired military veteran, think she would benefit us more than the things he has done against the military… The disrespect (of Trump). The— I'm not going to say ignorance or not knowing or not caring. You either don't know or don't care. The disrespect that has been shown to veterans.”

Sandra Mattingly, Military Spouse:
“I know a lot of military families, and they are all talking this way because they know it's got to be somebody strong, not fearful. They can't turn it around. If they have somebody that's just wanting to be a politician or this got lies and stuff to get what they want because they want to be in can't do that now.”

