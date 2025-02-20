'We fell short': 7 deputies suspended during investigation of triple murder connected to Amber Alert

TAMARAC, Fla. — Several deputies were suspended during an internal investigation of a triple murder connected to an Amber Alert of a 4-year-old girl in Broward County, Florida.

Nathan Gingles, 43, is accused of fatally shooting David Pozner, 64, Mary Catherine Gingles, 34, and Andrew Ferrin, 36, as well as kidnapping his daughter Seraphine Gingles, who deputies say witnessed everything.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference on Wednesday that they "fell short" during an ongoing domestic violence situation between Mary and Nathan, which ultimately led to the murders.

According to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG, Mary had recently received an injunction against Nathan, her estranged husband. Deputies said on Feb. 16, Nathan shot father-in-law Pozner on the back patio of Mary's home in Tamarac.

Having witnessed the shooting, deputies said Mary ran away to seek help at neighbor Ferrin's home, where Nathan chased her down with Seraphine in tow. Nathan then shot both Mary and Ferrin, and investigators found them dead on the floor.

An Amber Alert was issued for Seraphine shortly after 10 a.m. Around an hour later, deputies located Nathan and Seraphine. She was unharmed.

Tony said past calls for service showed that Nathan could have been arrested after a domestic violence call in December, but he was not. Seven deputies with the sheriff's office were suspended.

"I'm going to send the fear of god amongst this entire agency to make damn sure we don't do this again," Tony said during the press conference.

Nathan was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, violation of a domestic violence injunction, and interference with custody. He was taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

“I'm regrettably sorry to bring that to this family 'cause they're hearing this right now, and it doesn't bring any solace to them. It only hurts them even more," Tony said. "We had a chance to save their loved one’s life, and we failed."