Mother of 4-year-old Florida girl who went missing found dead

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after the mother of a 4-year-old girl who went missing in Broward County was found dead.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Mary Catherine Gingles, 34, was shot inside a home on Plum Bay Parkway in Tamarac. Deputies said she was already dead when they arrived, making it the second fatal shooting connected to the incident.

Mary's daughter, Seraphina Gingles, went missing around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies responded to another home on Plum Bay Parkway after they received reports about a man who was shot and killed.

It was then that deputies discovered Seraphina had been taken from the home, and an Amber Alert was issued. BSO believed she was taken by Nathan Gingles and that she was endangered.

Shortly before 11 a.m., BSO's V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) deputies found the vehicle involved in the incident, and Seraphina and Nathan were found alive.

Nathan was later arrested for violating an injunction regarding no contact with the child and her mother. Deputies did not release further details about the case.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).