Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Mother of 4-year-old Florida girl who went missing found dead

An Amber Alert was issued for Seraphina Gingles before she was found on Sunday
police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted
and last updated

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after the mother of a 4-year-old girl who went missing in Broward County was found dead.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Mary Catherine Gingles, 34, was shot inside a home on Plum Bay Parkway in Tamarac. Deputies said she was already dead when they arrived, making it the second fatal shooting connected to the incident.

Mary's daughter, Seraphina Gingles, went missing around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies responded to another home on Plum Bay Parkway after they received reports about a man who was shot and killed.

It was then that deputies discovered Seraphina had been taken from the home, and an Amber Alert was issued. BSO believed she was taken by Nathan Gingles and that she was endangered.

Shortly before 11 a.m., BSO's V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) deputies found the vehicle involved in the incident, and Seraphina and Nathan were found alive.

Nathan was later arrested for violating an injunction regarding no contact with the child and her mother. Deputies did not release further details about the case.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).


"NONE OF IT MAKES ANY SENSE"
The I-Team has been trying to make sense of high water bills that didn’t add up after Noreen McClure reached out asking for help with a water bill that had grown to more than $10,000 in a home that no one is living in.

Woman living in nursing home told she owes over $10K on water bill in vacant home with no leaks

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.