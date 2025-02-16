Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl

Florida Department of Law Enforcement
A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Seraphina Gingles, a white female, 4 years old, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 5800 block of Plum Bay Parkway in Tamarac, Florida, wearing light-colored clothing, possibly with Mary Gingles, a white female, 34 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing an orange flower shirt and tan shorts.

They may be in the company of Nathan Gingles, a white male, 43 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes, who was last seen wearing all black clothing.

They may be traveling in a 2016, silver BMW X3 SUV, Texas tag number 5DV2950. 

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 954-764-4357 or 911. #FLAMBER.


