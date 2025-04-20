Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Vigil held on FSU campus following deadly mass shooting

Dozens gathered to remember the lives lost and those hurt in Thursday's deadly shooting
There were more tears in Tallahassee tonight following Thursday's mass shooting at Florida State University. Students gathered for a vigil Saturday evening, grappling with the tragedy as university leaders announced that classes will resume as normal on Monday. However, many students say they’re not ready. The community came together ahead of what would be the last week before finals.
FSU shooting saturday vigil
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There were more tears in Tallahassee tonight following Thursday's mass shooting at Florida State University.

Students gathered for a vigil Saturday evening, grappling with the tragedy as university leaders announced that classes will resume as normal on Monday. However, many students say they’re not ready.

The community came together ahead of what would be the last week before finals.

Although the university stated that classes will return to normal on Monday, the atmosphere on campus is anything but.

Just this past Thursday, the campus was rocked by the shooting rampage in the Student Union. Police said the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, arrived on campus around 11 a.m. and opened fire about an hour later.

"I felt helpless being in that room. I did not know what to do," said student Reid Seybold.

In a matter of minutes, campus police took Ikner down. But not before he tragically claimed the lives of two men, Tiru Chabba and Robert Morales, and injured six others.

Saturday morning, FSU sent a message to students about resuming classes on Monday, but many expressed their concerns.

"Honestly, I don't know how I'm gonna go to class on Monday. I don't feel safe right now being on campus," said Seybold.

Many students share similar fears and frustrations about the return to normalcy.

This prompted FSU's President Richard McCullough to send a follow-up message Saturday evening regarding the last full week of the semester.

In his message, McCullough said, “The university has waived all mandatory attendance policies that affect a student’s grade. A letter of support from Case Management is not required.”

He added that all absences will be excused, and students have the option to attend class remotely. Support is available for anyone who needs it.

"There's a reason that Florida State is unconquered," said Seybold. "We’re stronger together. We will always move forward, whatever that looks like.”

For more information on counseling, support and more resources, you can visit FSU's website.


“You know, I gave him probably the biggest hug I could ever recall giving him, and he held on tight"

A father and son from Parrish reunited after Thursday’s horrific mass shooting at Florida State University. Steve Malave drove hundreds of miles to be with his son Christopher in the aftermath.

Father rushed to FSU campus as he heard about shooting

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.