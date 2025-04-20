Vigil held on FSU campus following deadly mass shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There were more tears in Tallahassee tonight following Thursday's mass shooting at Florida State University.

Students gathered for a vigil Saturday evening, grappling with the tragedy as university leaders announced that classes will resume as normal on Monday. However, many students say they’re not ready.

The community came together ahead of what would be the last week before finals.

Although the university stated that classes will return to normal on Monday, the atmosphere on campus is anything but.

Just this past Thursday, the campus was rocked by the shooting rampage in the Student Union. Police said the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, arrived on campus around 11 a.m. and opened fire about an hour later.

"I felt helpless being in that room. I did not know what to do," said student Reid Seybold.

In a matter of minutes, campus police took Ikner down. But not before he tragically claimed the lives of two men, Tiru Chabba and Robert Morales, and injured six others.

Saturday morning, FSU sent a message to students about resuming classes on Monday, but many expressed their concerns.

Dear FSU Family,



Our hearts are heavy after the tragedy that took place April 17. We are grieving with the families and friends who lost someone they love. And we are with all those who were injured and are now recovering. This has shaken all of us, and I want you to know: We… — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) April 19, 2025

"Honestly, I don't know how I'm gonna go to class on Monday. I don't feel safe right now being on campus," said Seybold.

Many students share similar fears and frustrations about the return to normalcy.

This prompted FSU's President Richard McCullough to send a follow-up message Saturday evening regarding the last full week of the semester.

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:



We understand this is a difficult time for everyone. We have been working through a number of complex and challenging issues over the past few days. We appreciate your patience. We are now announcing new options for the end of the semester.



We… — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) April 20, 2025

In his message, McCullough said, “The university has waived all mandatory attendance policies that affect a student’s grade. A letter of support from Case Management is not required.”

He added that all absences will be excused, and students have the option to attend class remotely. Support is available for anyone who needs it.

"There's a reason that Florida State is unconquered," said Seybold. "We’re stronger together. We will always move forward, whatever that looks like.”

For more information on counseling, support and more resources, you can visit FSU's website.