DeSantis taps state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia as next Florida chief financial officer

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Florida Rep. Blaise Ingoglia speaks during a legislative session, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers were poised to finalize new rules on voting by mail and tighten ID requirements for routine voter registration changes — as Republicans hailed their state as a national model while Democrats had neighboring Georgia weighing heavily on their minds. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Governor Ron DeSantis is tapping Spring Hill GOP state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to become the next chief financial officer of Florida.

Ingoglia is a DeSantis ally in the legislature and will now take over the remainder of former CFO Jimmy Patronis' term. He officially left his role in April after he won a seat as congressman in Florida's First District.

Ingoglio is the former chair of the Florida GOP, a state representative, and has served in the state Senate since 2022. He also currently chairs the Banking and Insurance Committee.

