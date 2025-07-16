DeSantis taps state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia as next Florida chief financial officer

Governor Ron DeSantis is tapping Spring Hill GOP state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to become the next chief financial officer of Florida.
Ingoglia is a DeSantis ally in the legislature and will now take over the remainder of former CFO Jimmy Patronis' term. He officially left his role in April after he won a seat as congressman in Florida's First District.
Ingoglio is the former chair of the Florida GOP, a state representative, and has served in the state Senate since 2022. He also currently chairs the Banking and Insurance Committee.
HOA violations involving woman's brown grass led to her being arrested and jailed for 7 days
A Hillsborough County homeowner is speaking out after she was arrested and spent a week in jail for what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn.