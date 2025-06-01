Unusual visitor: black bear spotted napping in Naples condo lobby

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police say they responded to a call Friday regarding a black bear found sleeping in the lobby of a condominium at 3115 Gulf Shore Blvd. N., which is currently under construction.

“He took a swim in the Gulf earlier and obviously tired himself out!” said the Naples Police Department.

The Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the scene and successfully trapped the bear without incident.

No injuries were reported, and the bear was relocated.