Florida man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Safety and Ocean Rescue officials said a man was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach on Friday.
Officials report the 18-year-old New Smyrna resident was bitten on his foot while surfing around noon on July 18.
He was transported for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.
County beach officials report this as the fourth shark bite in their area in 2025.
