Florida retired service members notified of possible terrorist threat: ABC News

The United States military is warning some retired senior military personnel who served in Iraq and Syria could be targets of a possible terrorist threat, according to ABC News.

The threat applies to service members living in Florida, according to an internal alert circulated by US Army Special Operations Command.

ABC News reports Col. Allie Scott, a spokeswoman, confirmed the alert was authentic, saying it was sent after the command learned of credible information.

“It’s not unusual for us to send those notifications,” Scott said, according to ABC News. “We do that when we have credible threats. The security and safety of our personnel is important to us."

According to ABC News, the memo states in part: "While this threat does not directly target active duty USASOC personnel, we are issuing this notice to reinforce the importance of vigilance and situational awareness."

The alert also states, "We encourage all personnel to remain alert to their surroundings, both on and off post, and to report any suspicious activity to appropriate authorities. We respectfully request that you share this information with any retired military personnel you know who are currently residing in Florida.”

ABC News reports that as a rule, the military typically does not identify personnel involved in specific combat operations as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story.