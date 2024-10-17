Universal Orlando announces opening date for Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has finally unveiled its opening date for its latest theme park, which they say won't just be extraordinary—but epic.

Epic Universe, the resort's fourth park, will feature familiar characters from the worlds of "Harry Potter," "How to Train Your Dragon," and Nintendo.

New rides, themed dining and shops will give guests the chance to be fully immersed across all five worlds.

Guests can find sweet treats at Yoshi's Snack Island in Super Nintendo World or live out their wizard dreams at the Ministry of Magic starting May 22, 2025. Multi-day tickets will be available to purchase as soon as Oct. 22, 2024.