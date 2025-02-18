Tripadvisor names Siesta Beach as the top beach in the U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for the best beach in the United States, you don't have to go very far to get there.
TripAdvisor named Siesta Beach on Siesta Key as the top beach in the United States and number four overall in the world.
"Whether you want to relax or fill your day with activities, Siesta Beach delivers," TripAdvisor said of Siesta Beach. "Kick back on the white sand, go swimming in the clear water, or simply admire the sunset—it's up to you. It's easy to get to via public transportation, offers wheelchair access, and has plenty of shops and restaurants nearby.
TripAdvisor's rankings come from travelers. The company said the rankings are awarded to those "who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period.
Top 10 US beaches according to Tripadvisor
- Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida
- Poipu Beach Park in Poipu, Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii
- Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
- La Jolla Cove in La Jolla, San Diego, California
- Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
- Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Florida
- Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island, Georgia
- Punalu'u Black Sand Beach in Phala, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii
- Bahia Honda State Park in Big Pine Key, Florida
- Ho'okipa Beach Park in Paia, Maui, Hawaii
The title for the top beach in the world went to Elafonissi Beach on the Greek island of Crete, according to Tripadvisor. Siesta Beach was ranked by Tripadvisor as the number four best beach in the world.
Top 10 beaches in the world according to TripAdvisor
- Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece
- Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand
- Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba
- Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
- Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal
- Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba
- Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Playa de Muro Beach, Mallorca, Spain
- Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia
- Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece
