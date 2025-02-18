Tripadvisor names Siesta Beach as the top beach in the U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for the best beach in the United States, you don't have to go very far to get there.

TripAdvisor named Siesta Beach on Siesta Key as the top beach in the United States and number four overall in the world.

"Whether you want to relax or fill your day with activities, Siesta Beach delivers," TripAdvisor said of Siesta Beach. "Kick back on the white sand, go swimming in the clear water, or simply admire the sunset—it's up to you. It's easy to get to via public transportation, offers wheelchair access, and has plenty of shops and restaurants nearby.

TripAdvisor's rankings come from travelers. The company said the rankings are awarded to those "who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period.

Top 10 US beaches according to Tripadvisor

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida Poipu Beach Park in Poipu, Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii La Jolla Cove in La Jolla, San Diego, California Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Florida Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island, Georgia Punalu'u Black Sand Beach in Phala, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii Bahia Honda State Park in Big Pine Key, Florida Ho'okipa Beach Park in Paia, Maui, Hawaii

The title for the top beach in the world went to Elafonissi Beach on the Greek island of Crete, according to Tripadvisor. Siesta Beach was ranked by Tripadvisor as the number four best beach in the world.

Top 10 beaches in the world according to TripAdvisor

Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Playa de Muro Beach, Mallorca, Spain Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece