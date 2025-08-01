Gov. DeSantis responds to Orange County mayor on removal of undocumented migrants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis addressed concerns from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings about the removal of undocumented migrants from Florida at a press conference on Friday.

After stating Florida leads the nation on laws "enforcing illegal immigration," Gov. DeSantis said by detaining and deporting undocumented migrants, they are "absolutely saving lives."

This comes after Mayor Demings initially refused to sign 287(g), which, according to DeSantis, "allows [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to delegate to state and local law enforcement to perform specific immigration functions under the agencies' directions and oversight."

Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV reported Demings signed an updated agreement on Friday, which includes changes to rules about responsibility, civil rights protections, and what local officers are allowed to do under the current immigration enforcement program. The Orange County Board of County Commissioners will review and vote on the changes on Aug. 5.

Attorney General James Uthmeier thanked him for "changing course" on X.

Thank you, Mayor Demings, for changing course this morning and doing what is right and required by Florida law.We appreciate Orange County's efforts to support ICE with immigration enforcement. https://t.co/C1bAUr4Afr pic.twitter.com/eNEZVhooub — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) August 1, 2025

Just two days before the signing, Demings posted a statement in response to AG Uthmeier.

"I find it somewhat ironic that the 37-year-old AG is attacking me, personally attacking our board," Demings wrote. "I spent more years on the streets of Florida, patrolling as a law enforcement officer, than he’s been alive. I am not going to be bullied by the state AG."

He has not released a statement about the signing of the updated agreement yet.

"You need public safety, and if you don't have it, it's not gonna work. It's good policy, required policy in the state of Florida," DeSantis said during the Orlando press conference. "We absolutely anticipate everyone on the team to ensure the rule of law."

State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-42) also chimed in, releasing the following statement on DeSantis' press conference:

"Ron DeSantis and his hand-picked cabinet didn’t come to Orlando to solve problems — they came to peddle a half-billion-dollar anti-immigrant grift. While everyday Floridians are struggling with the cost of living, DeSantis is using taxpayer dollars to fund a secretive detention camp, rip families apart, and divert our public safety officials away from real community needs.





They talk about enforcing the law while breaking it — hiding contracts, denying people due process, and using an appointed Attorney General who was just found in contempt of court. They intimidate local elected officials and ignore home rule, not based on laws but on political agendas. This isn’t leadership. It’s lawlessness.







Floridians deserve better than political theater. Shut down the Everglades camp, restore transparency, and start putting people before politics.” Repr. Anna Eskaman (D-42)

DeSantis also took time to applaud the effort of the Florida Highway Patrol working with ICE, adding that he will be fighting for another pay raise for troopers.