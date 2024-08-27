Backlash continues over controversial plan to add amenities to state parks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The proposal to add pickleball courts, golf courses, and other amenities to several Florida state parks continues to receive a lot of backlash.

So much so that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection rescheduled their public meetings, which were set for Tuesday.

But that's not stopping environmentalist groups from having their voices heard.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., people will line the streets of Honeymoon Island State Park to protest the development.

”We are deeply concerned," said Kira Barrera with Suncoast Sierra Club. "We are very activated and organized.”

The FDEP proposed this plan, which could impact two state parks in the Tampa Bay Region. The plan shows they could add four pickleball courts to Honeymoon Island State Park, while Hillsborough River State Park could see four pickleball courts and a disc golf course.

For some people, that would be a welcomed change.

“I play pickleball, so maybe that has something to do with it, but I don’t have a huge problem with it," Dunedin resident Kenneth Ciccarone said.

The majority of people I spoke with said they are strongly against the proposal.

“We think this proposal is just absolutely ridiculous,” Barrera said.

“That’s what I like. I like hiking here, swimming here, and the dog beach. I’d rather leave it the way it is," Dunedin resident John Russell said.

The groups will meet to protest at Honeymoon Island on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.

The public meeting will be rescheduled for the week of Aug. 2.