TAMPA, Fla. — Juneteenth is the celebration of the day the Union Army finally made it all the way to Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865, to set free the remaining African American enslaved people. Since then, people across this nation have celebrated the day as our second Independence Day.

The day became a federal holiday in 2021.

“We showed the nation that we can come together as Democrats and Republicans to commemorate this day with an overwhelming support of the Congress,” said President Joe Biden back in 2021.

Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday. However, Florida is not one of those states. Florida State House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, representing District 67 in the Tampa Bay area, spoke about the matter.

“While it’s wonderful that it is a federal holiday, with it not being a state holiday yet, that means that it’s not a full celebration,” said Rep. Driskell.

She said culture war issues have dominated the state legislature.

“So, we’ve been waging those battles, trying to move the needle, trying to create a better atmosphere where we can have real discourse, but unfortunately, there just hasn’t been the appetite,” said Rep. Driskell.

She said they’re still pushing forward with their agenda.

“I wouldn’t say that you should not expect to see legislation. In fact, I think that in most legislative sessions in recent history, you will see at least one bill,” said Rep. Driskell.

Some oppose Juneteenth becoming a state holiday site that it isn’t the day the last enslaved African Americans in Florida were set free, which was on May 20th, 1865.

“As we celebrate Juneteenth, let’s also talk about the accurate history and when every state’s emancipation day may have been, but that doesn’t mean we should detract from the celebration that has become Juneteenth,” said Rep. Driskell.

Though Juneteenth still isn’t a state holiday, it’s worth pointing out that Martin Luther King Jr. Day didn’t become recognized by all 50 states until 17 years after President Ronald Reagan signed it into law.