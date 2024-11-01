Suspect in custody after shooting kills 2, wounds 6 during Orlando Halloween celebrations

Two people were killed and six others were wounded in a shooting early Friday at a public Halloween celebration in Orlando's downtown area, police said.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the victims were shot while hundreds were celebrating Halloween in public around 1 a.m. The first round of shots were fired near Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue, followed by a second shooting south of Washington Street on Orange Avenue.

Two people were killed in the shooting, and six were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Police said the victims range in age from 19 to 39 years old.

OPD said a suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, was found and taken into custody. He was previously arrested for grand theft in 2023.

Nearly 100 officers were patrolling downtown at the time of the shooting due to the large crowds expected on Halloween, police said.