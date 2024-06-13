Watch Now
State of Emergency issued after heavy rainfall causes widespread flooding across South Florida

South Florida drivers had to navigate flooded roads on June 12 as heavy rains poured in the area.
Flooding causes portions of 1-95 to shut down
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jun 12, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency as heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in Sarasota, Broward, Miami-Dade, Lee, and Collier counties.

The memorandum mentioned the heavy rains that moved across South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms that are predicted for the next several days.

The executive order notes that those counties may need extra help with emergency funds following the disaster. "I direct that sufficient funds be made available, as needed, by transferring and expending moneys from the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund," the order reads.

The state of emergency is effective immediately and will expire in 60 days unless it is extended. You can read the full memorandum here.

Flooding in Fort Lauderdale

Portions of I-95 South were completely shut down in Broward County Wednesday after heavy rains caused widespread flooding. Roads in the downtown area of Fort Lauderdale filled with water in Wednesday's rain, making them nearly impassable.

Sarasota County also experienced heavy rainfall, flooding portions of the county. The video below shows flooding near US 301 at Main Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Flooding in Sarasota

