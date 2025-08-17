Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing Child Alert issued for 2-month-old in Florida

missing child
Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee
missing child
Posted

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 2-month-old Laya Strain.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Strain is Caucasian, 1’ 11”, 12 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen near the 300 block of Northeast 293rd Ave in Old Town, Florida. She was last seen wearing a “pink one piece.”

Officials said the child could be with Sara Strain, a Caucasian woman, 5’ 4”, 160 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She may have traveled to Gilchrist County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, contact the Dixie County Sheriff's Office at 352-498-1245 or call 911 directly.

From karate kid to karate champion: New Port Richey teen represents Team USA

It’s been a summer filled with kicking, punching and winning for Jacob Little. He just won a handful of medals in Sweden representing Team USA, putting his hometown of New Port Richey on the map internationally.

From karate kid to karate champion, New Port Richey teen represents Team USA

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.