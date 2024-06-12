Watch Now
Flooding causes portions of I-95 in South Florida to completely shut down

South Florida drivers had to navigate flooded roads on June 12 as heavy rains poured in the area.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 12, 2024
  • Portions of I-95 South are completely shut down in Broward County after heavy rains caused widespread flooding.
  • Videos from South Florida showed miles of traffic stuck in Broward County trying to navigate the closed roads.
  • The Florida Highway Patrol said it's working as fast as possible to clear out the traffic, but rain continues to hit the area, complicating the problems.
  • No timeline has been given on getting everything back to normal in the area.
  • Additional videos also show vehicles struggling travel in downtown Fort Lauderdale due to excessive flooding.

