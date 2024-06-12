Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

WATCH: Heavy rains cause flooding in parts of Sarasota County

Car stuck in flood waters in Sarasota County
Sarasota County flooding
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jun 11, 2024

  • Heavy rains caused widespread flooding in parts of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
  • A flood advisory was issued for both counties until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, while a flash flood warning was issued for both counties until 10 p.m.
  • Video above shows flooding near US 301 at Main Street just before 7 p.m.

Life has gone full circle for Zakari Davila, who was raised in Tampa, earned his culinary chops in New York City, and has now returned home as a "Chopped" champion.

Tampa chef wins episode of 'Chopped'

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.