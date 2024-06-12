WATCH: Heavy rains cause flooding in parts of Sarasota County

- Heavy rains caused widespread flooding in parts of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
- A flood advisory was issued for both counties until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, while a flash flood warning was issued for both counties until 10 p.m.
- Video above shows flooding near US 301 at Main Street just before 7 p.m.
Life has gone full circle for Zakari Davila, who was raised in Tampa, earned his culinary chops in New York City, and has now returned home as a "Chopped" champion.
