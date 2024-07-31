OneBlood hit by ransomware attack, software systems impacted

ORLANDO, Fla. — A ransomware attack has hit a blood donation nonprofit that serves hospitals across Florida and the southeastern United States.

OneBlood said it was hit by ransomware that is "impacting its software system." The group said it's working with cyber security experts and law enforcement to respond to the attack.

CNN, which first reported the issue, said the attack has "raised concerns about potential impacts on OneBlood’s service to some hospitals."

The ransomware outage is "impacting the nonprofit's ability to ship 'blood products' to hospitals in Florida, according to an advisory sent to health care providers by the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

“We have implemented manual processes and procedures to remain operational. Manual processes take significantly longer to perform and impacts inventory availability," OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations Susan Forbes said in a statement.

She continued, "In an effort to further manage the blood supply we have asked the more than 250 hospitals we serve to activate their critical blood shortage protocols and to remain in that status for the time being."

OneBlood said the national blood community "is rallying to assist OneBlood and the hospitals and patients it serves," but also said there is an urgent need for blood types O positive, O negative, and platelet donations.

Tampa General Hospital provided this statement about the ransomware attack.

“As the region’s only Level I Trauma Center, Tampa General Hospital stands ready to care for patients with the most complex health care needs. Due to the software system outages reported at OneBlood, which provides lifesaving products to Tampa General and hundreds of hospitals across the southeast, we have taken a proactive approach to conserve supplies where circumstances allow. We are working closely with OneBlood to determine when their operations will resume. We are also working closely with our health care partners and state and federal leaders to ensure we have adequate supplies to mitigate the impact on our operations. At this time, we are continuing to accept patients at our facilities and are evaluating cases as needed with our clinical teams.”

Tampa General Hospital

BayCare Health System operates 16 hospital in the Tampa Bay area. We emailed them about the outage.

ABC Action News I-Team reporter Kylie McGivern emailed Baycare to answer these questions about the attack:

Are you having to reschedule any surgeries? Have you had to tell physicians/patients about any changes you're making? What do patients and the public need to know?

This was the response from the media relations department with Baycare:

OneBlood, the not-for-profit blood center supplying blood and blood products for our hospitals, is experiencing a ransomware event that is impacting their software system. Although they remain operational, their ability to distribute blood and blood products has been significantly reduced. At this time, BayCare has seen minimal disruptions. We had early notification and have been taking all necessary precautions to protect patient safety, including rescheduling some surgeries and procedures. Any questions about the ransomware event should be directed to our supplier, OneBlood.

RE services: Scheduling of outpatient infusions of blood products is being closely monitored by our medical professionals to ensure availability of product.

RE what people need to know: As stated in OneBlood’s press release, there is a request for the community to donate: “If you are eligible to donate, we urge you to please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible. All blood types are needed, but there is an urgent need for O Positive, O Negative and Platelet donations.”