New 'Harry Potter' installment at Universal Orlando will feature Ministry of Magic

Universal Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Witches and wizards rejoice: a new installment is coming to Universal Orlando's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The park will be one of five featured in Universal's upcoming Epic Universe.

The latest addition to the park will be centered around wizarding Paris from the "Fantastic Beasts" films and the British Ministry of Magic from the "Harry Potter" films.

Guests will be transported from a Muggle park in Paris into 1920s Place Cachée, a hidden shopping district in wizarding Paris that will feature sidewalk cafes, historic Parisian domes and more. Here, guests can watch a live theater performance at "Le Cirque Arcanus," featuring aerialists and performers.

Universal also said park visitors can use the "Métro-Floo" to travel to the British Ministry of Magic, set in 1990s London. Once at the Ministry of Magic, visitors can ride "Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry," where they'll chase down Dolores Umbridge with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger after she escapes a long-awaited trial.

Other new activities include a wand shop, an American-themed bar and a French confectionary shop.

More details will be revealed about The Wizarding World, as well as Epic Universe's other lands in coming months. Those include Celestial Park, Isle of Beserk, Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe.

